Mumbai Accident: 3 Killed In Early Morning Crash At Marine Drive After Bike Hits Elderly Pedestrian |

Mumbai: A tragic road accident at Mumbai's Marine Drive claimed three lives early Monday morning after a speeding motorcycle rammed into an elderly pedestrian. A video has surfaced on the internet showing the crashed motorcycle after the deadly accident.

In the viral video, a KTM Duke can be seen lying along the pavement, believed to be the primary vehicle involved in the crash. Two other damaged two-wheelers can also be seen in the video, indicating a possible multi-vehicle crash.

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According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 am on the northbound stretch of NS Road near Parsi Gate. The motorcycle, bearing registration number MH01EL6366, was being driven at high speed when the rider allegedly jumped a signal and struck an elderly man who was crossing the road.

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All 3 Died On The Spot

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of the pedestrian on the spot. The two riders on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, also sustained critical injuries in the crash. All three victims were rushed to GT Hospital with the help of local responders. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The accident caused a brief disruption in traffic along the busy stretch, even as police reached the spot and initiated further investigation. Authorities are examining the exact sequence of events and whether overspeeding and signal violation led to the fatal crash. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed.