Mumbai Accident: 71-Year-Old Security Guard Mowed Down By School Bus On Way To Work In Dahisar

A 71-year-old man, who worked as a security guard, was mowed down by a school bus, while going to his workplace in Dahisar East.

According to the FIR, Shreedhar Mulik, used to routinely leave for work around 7am and go walking to Ashok Van, Dahisar East, his workplace. The incident occurred on October 24 when Mulik was crossing the road near Hanuman temple around 7.30am when the school bus struck him from behind, causing severe head injuries.

The bus driver, Arvind Kapase, 34, transported him to Kandivali's Shatabdi Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. However, a profusely-bleeding Mulik was pronounced dead. A case has been registered against Kapase under the Motor Vehicles Act.