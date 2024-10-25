Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Murdering Wife After Fabricating Suicide Story In Cuffe Parade

Arun Kumar Sharma arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, Anshukumari, after claiming she committed suicide | Representational Image

Mumbai: Cuff Parade police arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday for the murder of his wife. The arrested individual is Arun Kumar Sharma. After his arrest, the police presented him before court, where he was remanded to two days police custody. According to the police, Arun Kumar Sharma suspected that his wife was in a relationship with his brother.

The accused lived with his wife Anshukumari (26) in Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Cuff Parade. Sharma is from Jharkhand, while his wife is from Bihar, and they got married in May 2022. On Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., the accused went to the police station and reported that his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself.

Following this, a police team was reached to his home. At the scene, police found a woman lying with a dupatta around her neck, and she was taken to GT Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by doctors.

The accused, Sharma, then claimed that he had an argument with her on Tuesday night during which he slapped her and left the house. When he returned home two hours later, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan. However, the postmortem report indicated that she had been strangled.

Later, the woman's brother arrived in Mumbai and expressed suspicion that the accused had murdered her. When the police interrogated the accused rigorously, he confessed to his crime, stating that he suspected his wife was having an affair with his brother, Anshu. They had a fight over this issue on Wednesday night, and in a fit of rage, he killed his wife.