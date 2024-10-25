Navi Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Female Police Constable Dies By Suicide After Domestic Dispute In Panvel; Husband Booked For Abetment

Tragic loss: 27-year-old Navi Mumbai police constable Sneha Akash Godse dies by suicide following a domestic dispute | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A female police constable working with the Navi Mumbai Police, committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Tuesday afternoon in Panvel. The husband of the deceased lady Akash, has been booked for abetment to suicide by Panvel City police on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sneha Akash Godse (27). According to police, she took the extreme step immediately after she had a domestic fight with her husband on Tuesday afternoon.

Godse was posted with the Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters. She resided with her husband and son in Marathon Society in Palaspe at Panvel. Recently, her son was taken to their native place by his grandparents and Godse lived alone with her husband. Godse’s husband Akash who worked in an IT firm, reportedly had an extra marital affair which his wife learnt about and the duo had a fight.

Hearing the noises from their apartment, one of the neighbours alerted the police. While police had just reached beneath their building, she took the extreme step. By the time police reached the flat, she had hung herself. On reaching the hospital, she was declared dead. A case of abetment to suicide was later registered against the husband by Panvel City police.