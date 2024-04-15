Mumbai Accident: 63-Yr-Old Man Dies After Speeding Car Rams Into Him While Crossing Road In Borivali...

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 63-year-old man was killed when a car crashed into him in Borivali (West) last Saturday, according to police. Mukesh Shah was crossing the road when the car (MH 02 CP 9028) collided with him, resulting in his death. The police later arrested the car driver, Nilesh Soni (37).

According to the FIR, Shah, a former businessman, lived in the Royal complex in Borivali (West). On Saturday evening he went out for a building development discussion with other individuals. After the meeting, he was returning home when Soni's car ran him over.

Victim Was Pronounced Dead After Being Taking To Hospital

Soni took Shah to Apex Hospital and, after doctors' advice, rushed him to Karuna Hospital, where the doctor examined him and pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, bystanders informed the Borivali police, who promptly arrived at the scene and discovered that Shah had been taken to Karuna Hospital. The police arrived at the hospital and then informed Shah's family.

The police filed a case against Soni under the Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) on Sunday and subsequently arrested Soni. The police stated that Soni has been released on bail. Shah is survived by his wife and son.