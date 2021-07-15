Mumbai: ACB to send digital evidence for forensic analysis

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) will be sending digital evidence that inspector Anup Dange had submitted to the agency, along with the complaint for forensic examination. Dange had submitted some video recordings in which demands for Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore was made by a person, who Dange claims is close to former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The agency will also be recording Singh’s statements. The state has given its nod to the ACB to initiate an open inquiry into allegations of corruption against Singh.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, last year, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to state additional chief secretary, Home, on February 2. In his letter, Dange alleged that Singh’s former aide had demanded Rs 2 crore to revoke his suspension.

Dange had even alleged that Singh had tried to protect some people having links with criminals when he was the director-general of the ACB. However, Singh had denied these allegations.

In March, Dange was reinstated in service by the state government and was posted with the South-region police control room. “The statement of witnesses and those involved in the matter, including Singh, will be taken as part of the inquiry. Dange had also submitted some digital evidence in the form of video recordings which he claims he had taken. We will be sending those for forensic examination,” said an ACB official.

“I have submitted all the relevant documents pertaining to the case to the ACB. In February, Singh became the Mumbai police commissioner. Before my suspension, Rs 50 lakh was demanded from me by a person close to Singh, stating that you will not be given a punishment posting. I had ignored this, after which I was abruptly transferred. When I was suspended the reason given was that I had badmouthed senior officers on social media. Later, Rs 2 crore was also sought from me to be reinstated in the force,” Dange told FPJ.

Meanwhile, Singh did not respond to the calls and messages sent by FPJ.