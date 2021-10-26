e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:48 PM IST

Mumbai: ACB books food safety officer, private person in graft case

Staff Reporter
The Mumbai Unit of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught a Food Safety Officer from the Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) and a private person in a graft case, the agency officials informed on Tuesday.

The accused public servant has been identified as Ranjitsingh Bandoba Pawar.

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case runs a departmental store and had complained to the ACB that Pawar and a private person had demanded bribe from him.

"After verification of the allegations made by the complainant we laid a trap and caught a private person and Pawar red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40000," said an ACB official.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:48 PM IST
