Mumbai: Aborted foetus found in Chembur nullah | Representative Image/ FPJ

Mumbai: A five-month-old aborted foetus was found wrapped in a plastic bag in a nullah in the Kokan Nagar area, near Swami Vivekanand Junior College, Chembur East.

The police said they received a call from an unknown person on Wednesday morning alerting them about a suspicious bag floating in the nullah. As per preliminary probe, the foetus was nearly five to six months old and probably aborted by the parent.

Police suspect case of unwanted pregnancy with abortion at home

The entire area turned out to be a blind spot, without any CCTV cameras and cornered by slums. Probe by the police suggested that it may be a case of unwanted pregnancy with abortion conducted at home instead of hospital as it’s illegal.

“We have sent the foetus for DNA check. Meanwhile, we also accessed footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The one near the college is a little far from the spot so it was not helpful,” said a police officer looking into the case.

Meanwhile, the Chembur police have registered a case against an unknown person under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.