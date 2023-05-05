US couple receives $15 million in settlement after death of their 6-month-old child during sleep study | Facebook @Becky Curran Kekula

A couple in Massachusetts received $15 million in settlement after they lost theri 6-month-old son during a sleep study. The couple, Becky and Ryan Kekula, a resident of Plymouth, Massachusetts had brought their infant son Jackson to Boston Children's Hospital for a car seat test and a sleep study on February 18, 2022. Just as the study was on, the baby's oxygen levels dropped to dangerously low levels and after about 30 minutes, the baby was in cardiac arrest, People.com reported.

The report further stated that the hospital staff performed CPR, but the child; as per the family, had severe brain damage and they took the decision to take him off life support after 12 days.

The public Health Department investigated the matter and found out that the hospital staff had made a series of errors that left Jackson without oxygen for more than 20 minutes.

The Kekulas were awarded a $15 million settlement from the Boston Children's Hospital.