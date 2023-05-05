 Pakistan: Seven teachers shot dead in school's staffroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPakistan: Seven teachers shot dead in school's staffroom

Pakistan: Seven teachers shot dead in school's staffroom

The local police said an unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil's high school. The teachers were in the building for performing their exam duties, The News reported.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Islamabad: At least seven teachers were shot at a school on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kurram Tehsil, law enforcers said, with emergency being imposed in all the hospitals of the area after the latest incident of violence in the northwestern province, media reports said.

The local police said an unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil's high school. The teachers were in the building for performing their exam duties, The News reported.

Read Also
After Belgrade school shooting, Serbia sees another mass killing in a drive-by; at least 8 dead, 10...
article-image

In another incident in the same area, one teacher was killed in a moving vehicle, taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight. The police are searching for the killers, but they have not been able to track them down so far, The News reported.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Seven teachers shot dead in school's staffroom

Pakistan: Seven teachers shot dead in school's staffroom

Gurugram Police nabs man for using 'proxy' candidate in BSF recruitment exam

Gurugram Police nabs man for using 'proxy' candidate in BSF recruitment exam

CUET PG 2023: registration closes today, apply soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply here

CUET PG 2023: registration closes today, apply soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply here

Chhattisgarh: teachers' recruitment process to begin for 12,489 seats; registration starts May 6...

Chhattisgarh: teachers' recruitment process to begin for 12,489 seats; registration starts May 6...

AIBE(XVII) result 2023: OMR sheet rechecking begins, apply at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE(XVII) result 2023: OMR sheet rechecking begins, apply at allindiabarexamination.com