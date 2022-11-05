Mumbai: Abducted designer rescued from Gujarat; four arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested four accused who had kidnapped a city-based designer, Hari Om Sharan. The accused were arrested from Gujarat on Thursday, November 4.

According to the police, the designer, on November 3, was abducted from outside a restaurant on Malad Daftary road and was later taken in the direction of Vapi via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

The police could trace the designer's location and rescue him within 24 hours since his smartphone had not been turned off. It has not been ascertained yet as to why was Sharan kidnapped.

Mumbai police 'Operation Re-unite'

The Mumbai Police ran a drive to reunite missing children with their families; they traced nearly 487 missing children and reunited them with families.

According to the police, 68 boys and 135 girls were reunited with their families. Apart from it, the police also helped many kids whose missing complaint was not registered. In total, 154 boys and 122 girls were also found under this campaign.