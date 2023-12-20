 Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Punya Parekh Called For Questioning By EOW In Alleged Remdesivir Injection Scam
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Punya Parekh Called For Questioning By EOW In Alleged Remdesivir Injection Scam

In the alleged Rs 5.96 crore scam, the rate of injections was hiked and shown as Rs 1,568 per piece instead of the actual cost of Rs 650 per injection.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Punya Parekh, a close friend and aide of UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, was called for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. EOW has called Punya Pareek for questioning in the case of the alleged Remdesivir injection scam.

According to information received from sources, in May/June 2020, a meeting was held at the bungalow of the then Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, in which BMC officials and doctors were called.

In this meeting it was to be decided who should be given the contract and who should not. Parekh was also present in this meeting.

This is a Rs 5.96 crore scam, wherein the rate of injection was hiked and shown as Rs 1,568 per piece instead of the actual cost of Rs 650.

Punya Parekh is a close friend of Aditya Thackeray and both have studied together and know each other for a long time now.

Mumbai News: FIR Filed In ₹5.96 Crore Remdesivir Scam
