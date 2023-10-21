Mumbai News: FIR Filed In 5.96 Crore Remdesivir Scam | Representational Image/PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged Rs5.96 crore Remdesivir procurement scam.

Remdesivir injections were purchased during the Covid 19 pandemic from March 2021 to April 2021, after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarded the tender for this to Mylan Laboratories Limited, according to an EOW official.

The Remdesivir scam

Mylan initially delivered 40,000 vials of Remdesivir to BMC at ₹650 per vial. A few days later, BMC purchased as many as two lakh Remdesivir vials from Mylan at ₹1,568 per vial.

As Remdesivir has been purchased twice from the same company and because there is a huge difference in the prices, the purchase is being investigated, according to an EOW official.

This comes in the wake of an API rank officer of EOW filing a complaint in this regard at Agripada police station.

Read Also Indore: ED Files PC Against 10 For Selling Fake Remdesivir Injections During Covid

FIR registered against Mylan Laboratories Limited

The police has registered an FIR against Mylan Laboratories Limited, unknown officers of BMC and others under Sections 406, 409, 420, 120 (B) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In January 2023, the state Lokayukta had given a clean chit to BMC regarding allegations of corruption in the purchase of Remdesivir injection during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC get clean chit in Remdesivir scam

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)