Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Slams India's Railway Ministry Over Visuals Of Commuters Walking On Railway Tracks

Mumbai: Reacting to the visuals that surfaced on the internet earlier on Wednesday, July 24, showed commuters risking their lives and walking on the tracks towards CSMT, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has reacted in stinging words criticizing India's railway ministry.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Aditya Thackeray said, "And the @RailMinIndia minister will be coming to Maharashtra multiple times as “Prabhari of the bjp” for elections. Everyday the railways dept sees a mishap. Yet the reels of PR continue. "

Why were trains delayed?

Mumbaikars walked on tracks towards CSMT on July 24, because the train was stationary for a long time due to a technical snag. Many commuters took it to X and shared updates regarding the issue while others relayed information in the chat section of the M-Indicator App.

A technical snag on the Central Railway line had resulted in the disruption of local services on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the issue had affected the local train movement on the Up Fast Line resulting in delay for many commuters in the early hours of the day.

The incident affected the operation of Up local and express trains, including the Howrah - CSMT Express and several suburban services. Prompt action was taken by railway officials upon receiving the alert, with authorities swiftly mobilizing to the site. Sources said that the obstruction was successfully cleared by approximately 8:20 am, allowing traffic to resume on the previously affected section.

Bamboo from a construction site has fallen onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire between Sion and Matunga stations on the UP TH line, causing disruption in suburban services — Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR (@srdomcogbbcr) July 24, 2024

Senior Divisional Operation Manager (Coaching), Mumbai Division, Central Railway explained, "a bamboo from a construction site fell onto the overhead equipment (OHE) wire between Sion and Matunga stations on the UP TH line, disrupting suburban services."