Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Clarity On Withdrawal Of Cases Against NEET Protesters, Writes To Maharashtra DGP

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday wrote to the Maharashtra police, seeking clarity on the government's decision to withdraw criminal cases registered against students and others who participated in protests supporting social activist Sonam Wangchuk and student leader Abhijeet Dipke.

Seeks clarity on withdrawal process

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray wrote, "I have written to the DG, Maharashtra Police, seeking clarity and an SOP that shall be applicable to all the cases across the state, for all those who stepped out to protest for India in support of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and the protest by Abhijeet Dipke."

While the bjp regime in Maharashtra has issued a notification about withdrawing cases in Maharashtra, there is still confusion at large over how it’ll be done.



I have written to the DG, Maharashtra Police, seeking clarity and an SOP that shall be applicable to all the cases,… pic.twitter.com/VWj0aee05f — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2026

Thackeray further reiterated his party's commitment to supporting those facing legal proceedings. "We still stand by our promise to all those who have mailed their FIRs/notices to us at shivsenaubtlegal@gmail.com and will guide all of them through this procedure, or fight the case if needed," he said.

Government withdraws protest cases

Thackeray's request comes after the Maharashtra police decided to withdraw all criminal cases and prosecutions registered against demonstrators who had participated in statewide protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

According to reports, the Home Department on Friday issued an official directive instructing police authorities to halt legal proceedings against students, youth, and other citizens who took part in the protests.

Calls for uniform implementation

However, several students have reportedly approached Shiv Sena (UBT) seeking clarity on how the government's decision will be implemented. Meanwhile, in his letter, Thackeray urged the authorities to issue clear guidelines to address the doubts raised by several students.

"We welcome this decision. However, we are continuously being contacted by numerous students, parents, lawyers, and citizens across the state, as there is widespread confusion regarding how this decision will actually be implemented on the ground. Many students are still receiving police notices, investigations remain ongoing in certain cases, and in many places, criminal proceedings are still pending before courts," Thackeray wrote.

He further urged the officials to issue a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and ensure uniform, transparent implementation of the government's decision across the state to avoid confusion among affected students and citizens.

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