Maharashtra Govt Orders Withdrawal Of All Criminal Cases Against Students, Others Booked During NEET-UG Protests | AI

Mumbai: In a major relief to students and others who participated in protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw all criminal cases and prosecutions registered against demonstrators across the state.

Home Department Orders Withdrawal of FIRs

An official directive issued on Friday, the Home Department has instructed police authorities to stop all adverse legal action against students, youth and other citizens who took part in the protests. The confidential communication, signed by Joint Secretary Rajendra Holkar and addressed to the Director General of Police (DGP), directs police to initiate the legal process for withdrawing all pending First Information Reports (FIRs) and prosecutions.

The order states that "no adverse legal or punitive action shall be taken against any student, youth, or other individuals involved in the said protests." It further instructs police authorities to complete the necessary legal formalities and move courts for the withdrawal of pending cases. The exercise is being carried out in accordance with earlier government resolutions dated September 20, 2022, and July 21, 2026, relating to the withdrawal of criminal cases arising out of public protests.

Cases Stemmed From Statewide NEET-UG Protests

Protests had taken place across Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Kolhapur, following allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. While the demonstrations sought greater transparency and accountability in the examination process, police in several districts had registered cases against student organisers and participants, citing offences such as unlawful assembly and violations of public order.

Welcoming the government's decision, advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed, who has been providing legal assistance to several protesters, said the demonstrations in Mumbai had remained peaceful.

Legal Team Assisted Protesters Across Mumbai

"There was no damage to public property or physical violence during the protests. We had argued that criminal charges were unnecessary, and the Chief Minister's Office has accepted our argument," Sayyed said.

He added that his legal team has been assisting protesters booked by the Shivaji Park, Mankhurd, Chembur and Andheri police stations, among others.

Following the Home Department's directive, police commissioners and district superintendents are expected to file applications before the respective magistrate courts to formally withdraw all pending criminal cases against the protesters.

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