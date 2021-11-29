Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray holds review meet amid concerns over Omicron variant, says will urge Centre to reduce gap between vaccine doses

Amid the Omicron variant of COVID-19 creating concern globally, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister and the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs, Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday held a review meeting of Mumbai’s COVID-19 readiness at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Taking to Twitter, the Worli MLA said the administration of the first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Mumbai is 100% complete, while the second dose is 72% done. Thackeray also said the BMC has decided to write a letter to Centre and urge them to reduce the gap between vaccine doses so that the city can be fully vaccinated by January.

"This afternoon I held a review meeting of Mumbai’s covid readiness at the @mybmc including vaccination, jumbo centres, considering the appearance of the new strain- Omicron. Mumbai’s 1st dose is 100% complete and 72% for 2nd dose," he tweeted.

"We would be requesting the Union Govt to reduce the gap betn 2 doses, without altering our vaccine delivery schedule, so that we can complete 100% of 2nd dose for Mumbai by mid January. Vaccines and Masks are extremely crucial for covid appropriate behaviour," he added.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai's Dombivli after returning from South Africa has been kept in isolation at a civic COVID-19 care centre and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing, amid concerns over the potentially more transmissible new 'Omicron' variant of the virus, an official said on Monday.

The result will be known after seven days, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) epidemic control officer Dr Pratibha Panpatil said.

KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi has appealed to citizens of the Kalyan-Dombivli township not to panic due to the recent developments and strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 06:32 PM IST