Mumbai: Aadhaar Card Helps Police Identify Deceased Accident Victim In Kandivali | Representational Photo

More than a week after a 45-year-old injured man was declared dead by hospital authorities in Kandivali, the discovery of an Aadhaar card in his pocket has enabled the police to identify him as Vijaykumar Gautam, a 45-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam sustained head injuries in an accident. The police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident and how he reached the hospital.

Details of case

On February 19, at 7.15 pm, Shatabdi Hospital informed the police that an unconscious man, brought in by unidentified persons, had been admitted. Despite arriving at the scene, the police refrained from communication due to the critical condition of the victim. Two days later, on February 21, at 6pm, Gautam was declared dead, and his body was sent to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West for post-mortem, indicating ‘death due to head injury’.



Upon reviewing the hospital’s CCTV footage, the police identified three men and a woman who brought Gautam to the hospital at 1.12 am, claiming he was injured in an accident. However, the precise location of the incident remains unknown.

In addition to the Aadhar card, a doctor’s prescription was found, revealing that Gautam had purchased medications near Kandivali railway station at All India Drug House on February 16.

Senior police inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore, said, “We found a mobile too, but it was switched off. We are trying to trace his relatives and investigate the type of medicines he purchased.”