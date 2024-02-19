Mumbai: Man Killed, Wife In ICU After Dumper Rams Into Bike In Kandivali

A 36-year-old man was killed, while his wife sustained serious head injuries after a dumper truck hit their bike on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mangesh Kamble, a resident of Kandivali East. His wife Swati, 34, who joined the BMC as a clerk a month ago, is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. Omprakash Yadav, 49, the driver of the offending truck, initially fled, but was arrested later.

Details of mishap

The fatal mishap occurred at around 4pm when the couple was riding towards Vile Parle to visit Swati's parents. When they were near the Kalpataru Building on the Ashok Chakarvarty Road in Kandivali West, the truck rammed into their bike after taking a sudden right swerve. Both fell on the road and the dumper's wheel struck Kamble's head. While Yadav escaped, passers-by rushed the duo to Shatabdi Hospital. However, the man was pronounced dead.

Samta Nagar Police station Inspector Uday Kadam said that the dumper driver was later released on bail. “We have applied a section (against Yadav) pertaining to failure to give medical help,” he added. Balasaheb, Kamble's father, pointed out that road work was ongoing at the accident site and the accused violated the 'no-entry' rule.

Case filed against Yadav

A case has been filed against Yadav under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) as well as the Motor Vehicles Act's provisions 134 (A) (good samaritan's negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical care), 134 (B) (not taking reasonable steps to secure medical attention) and 184 (driving such manner which is dangerous to the public).