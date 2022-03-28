Mumbai: 90 students from Dawoodi Bohra community selected for physical exhibition ‘SmArt Talent Hunt – Artists of Tomorrow’

Over 90 students from the Dawoodi Bohra community’s 21 MSB Educational Institutes in India and abroad showcased their diverse artwork in a two-day exhibition, which started on Saturday, in Mumbai. In total, 900 artworks were received from the students from grades 6-12, out of which 400 were selected for the physical exhibition in Mumbai, titled ‘SmArt Talent Hunt – Artists of Tomorrow’.

The paintings and sketches focused on themes of nature, wildlife, architecture, cityscape and cultural treasures. More than 80 training sessions spanning over 153 hours were conducted virtually by professional artists to teach the students the nuances of painting and help them improve their art skills.



They used different types of mix-media art forms like pen, pencil, acrylic, watercolours and charcoal. The artwork presented by each student told a different story and this initiative gave them a platform through which they displayed their artistic creativity. The artwork was also being sold for a minimum price at the exhibition to encourage the children and boost their confidence.



Mufaddal Moaiyadi, a member of MSB Educational Institute head office in Mumbai, said, “The vision of this school is that every child is special and apart from their academics, there are hidden talents in children which we are trying to bring out. Sometimes the parents identify these talents but do not know how to nurture them, so we decided to set up such programs to encourage these children.”

Normally children wait till they are out of the school to pursue these talents but sometimes it becomes too late for the child, they lose interest or get burdened by academics or fall under peer pressure regarding their careers. But if they enhance their talents at this young age then they get self confidence to convert their passion into their profession, he added



“Similar to this initiative, we are going to have programs for literature and sports, to encourage children who are talented in those fields,” he shared.



One of the students, Nafisa Juzer Munshi, 13, from Bhopal said, “I got the inspiration to paint from my mother. When I was young I used to watch her paint. Later, I started painting and my art teacher encouraged me and selected me for this online course which helped me sharpen my skills. I want to pursue painting as my career.”



Chetan Dalvi, Co-founder, World Art Branding Conclave which collaborated with the school to promote the exhibition, said, “It was a vibrant well- organized, interactive event where all the staff teaching faculty and the senior management from MSB joined hands to guide every participant and offer warm hospitality to parents and guests from all walks of society. MSB is doing truly wonderful work in promoting the Art of their students and inspiring them to look at Art from the point of view of a full-time career.”



The Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community living in over 40 countries across the world. Followers of their leader, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, Bohras are generally well educated, business people and qualified professionals in various fields. With a distinctive culture, they strive to embrace modernity while staying true to their traditions.



Voices of Students



Makda Mariya Joharbhai, 15, Rajkot



Having love for swimming and strong affinity towards water, most of my paintings are of old ships. I am so proud that most of my paintings are sold out which makes me feel that I do have a talent.



Burhanuddin Taher Rajkotwala, 16, Dubai



Most of my paintings are of camels and one of my paintings depicts a colourful camel which shows how people from diverse backgrounds are living harmoniously in Dubai.

When one of my paintings got sold, the feeling was incredible and very encouraging.



Asma Murtaza Pimpalnerwala, 15, Mumbai



Through my paintings I make people travel to the places which I have painted. I have sharpened my painting skills through the e-classes and I never thought that we can learn art so well even through online classes.



Fatema Saify, 14, Bhopal



Starting to paint in my fourth grade, I want to make a career in painting.During the classes, I learnt how to give 3D effects to my paintings. Through initiatives like this the students are able to express their talents.

