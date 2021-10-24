Mumbai: 9-year-old gets tangled in home-made swing at Andheri, dies

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy from Andheri West got entangled in a homemade swing on Saturday evening, which led to his death due to asphyxiation. The minor was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The DN Nagar Police have recorded an accidental death report in the matter and further investigation is underway.

Police said that the child, identified as Ismail Agha, was a resident of Gaondevi Dongar on Cama Road in the DN Nagar area of Andheri (W). Agha, who lived in a joint family, in a ground-plus-two story structure, had been provided a homemade swing, set up in the living room of the home, for his amusement.

On Saturday, around 5pm, when Agha was swinging from the home-fashioned contraption in the living room, his mother, who was also in the same room, had fallen asleep, while his father was out at work. Agha’s siblings were playing elsewhere in the house. When his sister came looking to play with him, she was shocked to see her brother entangled in the ropes from which the swing was suspended.

The girl immediately alerted Agha’s mother and other family members, who freed the boy and rushed him to a hospital as he was not moving. After a preliminary check, doctors declared the nine-year-old as brought dead. The primary cause of death was suspected to be asphyxiation. An autopsy would shed light on the cause and whether there was foul play involved.

“We have registered an accidental death report in the incident and further investigation is underway,” said Milind Kurde, senior inspector, D N Nagar police station.

