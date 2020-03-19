Mumbai: 89 isolation beds at private hospitals to deal with COVID-19

Mumbai: To cater to the increasing number of people who need to be quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said a total of 89 isolation beds are being set up in private hospitals in the city, which will be available for use in two or three days.
The BMC said 20 isolation beds would be available at Hinduja Hospital, 17 at Kokilaben Hospital, 15 at Lilavati Hospital, 12 at Raheja Hospital, 10 at Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital, 5 at Jaslok hospital, 4 at Bombay Hospital, and 2 beds each at HN Reliance Hospital, St Elizabeth hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital.
“Coronavirus patients can only be admitted in a specific kind of negative pressure room. At our hospital, we do not have that kind of facility and we are not an infectious disease hospital. We are however in process of developing one or two such beds to support this initiative on an urgent basis,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
While initially, an isolation ward to deal with coronavirus was only set up at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, an isolation facility was then set up at Seven Hills Hospital. On Tuesday, the BMC had opened a new isolation ward with 20 beds at the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari. There are also isolation wards at Kurla Bhabha Hospital (10 beds), Bandra Bhabha Hospital (10 beds), Rajawadi Hospital (20 beds), Fortis Hospital Mulund (15 beds), BPT Hospital (50 beds) and Babasaheb Ambedkar Central Railway Hospital (30 hospital).
There are currently 10 travellers quarantined at Seven Hills Hospital, and 10 more at Mirage Hotel in Andheri East.
