Mumbai: 89 isolation beds at private hospitals to deal with COVID-19

Mumbai: To cater to the increasing number of people who need to be quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said a total of 89 isolation beds are being set up in private hospitals in the city, which will be available for use in two or three days.

The BMC said 20 isolation beds would be available at Hinduja Hospital, 17 at Kokilaben Hospital, 15 at Lilavati Hospital, 12 at Raheja Hospital, 10 at Jagjivan Ram Western Railway Hospital, 5 at Jaslok hospital, 4 at Bombay Hospital, and 2 beds each at HN Reliance Hospital, St Elizabeth hospital and Guru Nanak Hospital.

“Coronavirus patients can only be admitted in a specific kind of negative pressure room. At our hospital, we do not have that kind of facility and we are not an infectious disease hospital. We are however in process of developing one or two such beds to support this initiative on an urgent basis,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.