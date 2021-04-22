Mumbai: 82 bottles of foreign liquor, cash stolen from liquor store in Dadar

Mumbai: A liquor store at Dadar was broken into and 82 bottles of foreign liquor was stolen in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Matunga police officials, the incident came to light when the staff came to open the shop and found that the locks were broken and the shutter was half open.

When the manager checked the register, he found that 82 bottles of foreign liquor worth over Rs 72,000 along with cash of Rs 47,500 were stolen. The thief also took away the digital video recorder from the shop. After the incident was reported to the police, Matunga police registered a First Information Report.

We have registered an offence against an unknown accused under section 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 457 (house trespass at night and lurking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Matunga police officials.