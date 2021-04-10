Mumbai: BMC allows home delivery of liquor between 7 am & 8 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an order on April 9, stated that liquor shops are allowed to sell via home delivery on all days of the week between 7 am to 8 pm in the backdrop of restrictions that have been implemented in the city.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal clarified that those shops that hold a licence can deliver liquor to permit holders however, liquor cannot be sold to anyone who visits the shop.

Besides this the order also makes it mandatory for the delivery person to wear a mask and follow all safety protocols.

The state government order which was issued earlier this week had said that restaurant and bars inside hotels were to be open for in house guests while for outsiders home delivery and takeaway would be allowed.

The order issued by the civic body on Friday finally allows home delivery of liquor to permit holders.