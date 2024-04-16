 Mumbai: 8 Suffer Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 8 Suffer Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building

Mumbai: 8 Suffer Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building

Majority of the eight people injured in the fire incident are senior citizens

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A fire erupted in an eight storey building at Malad-west on Tuesday (April 16) morning injuring eight persons. Out of the eight people injured, three suffered serious burn injuries. The fire broke out and was confined to meter cabin on the ground floor.

According to the BMC, the blaze was in Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Lane at Malad-west near Uncle Kitchens. The blaze is said to have started at 9.48 am on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished after Mumbai Fire Brigade's fire-fighting operation, said an official.

Read Also
Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Vardaman Garment Shop In Malad East; No Casualties
article-image

The injured were initially admitted to the Thunga Hospital and then shifted to Aroli Burn Hospital. A serious patient was referred to Shatabdi Hospital. Majority of the eight people injured in the fire incident are senior citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'MVA Wanted To Ally With RPI After Talks With VBA Failed:' Ramdas Athawale On Alliance In...

'MVA Wanted To Ally With RPI After Talks With VBA Failed:' Ramdas Athawale On Alliance In...

Salman Khan House Firing: Both Shooters Sent To 10-Day Police Custody By Mumbai Court

Salman Khan House Firing: Both Shooters Sent To 10-Day Police Custody By Mumbai Court

Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Underwent Haircut & Shave In Kutch To Evade Arrest, Discarded...

Salman Khan House Firing: Shooters Underwent Haircut & Shave In Kutch To Evade Arrest, Discarded...

Fali Nariman: A Genius And A Doyen Of The Bar

Fali Nariman: A Genius And A Doyen Of The Bar

Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police...

Mumbai: Diamond Dealer Duped Of ₹35 Lakh By Finance Businessman; Complaint Filed At BKC Police...