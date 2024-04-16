Mumbai: 8 Suffer Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building

Representative Image

A fire erupted in an eight storey building at Malad-west on Tuesday (April 16) morning injuring eight persons. Out of the eight people injured, three suffered serious burn injuries. The fire broke out and was confined to meter cabin on the ground floor.

According to the BMC, the blaze was in Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Lane at Malad-west near Uncle Kitchens. The blaze is said to have started at 9.48 am on Tuesday. The fire was extinguished after Mumbai Fire Brigade's fire-fighting operation, said an official.

The injured were initially admitted to the Thunga Hospital and then shifted to Aroli Burn Hospital. A serious patient was referred to Shatabdi Hospital. Majority of the eight people injured in the fire incident are senior citizens.