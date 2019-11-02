Mumbai: 7th PMC Bankdepositor dead

Mumbai: This is indeed grim news. Yet another depositor of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank is no more; she died in Navi Mumbai due to a heart attack, the family said on Friday.

Kuldeep Kaur Vig (64) is the seventh PMC depositor to have died after the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light and the RBI imposed restrictions on cash withdrawal.

Kaur, a resident of sector 10 in Kharghar locality of Navi Mumbai, died at a hospital on Tuesday night. She was worried about her money lying in the bank and felt stressed out after watching news about depositors’ protest on TV, her husband Varinder (74) said.

She was rushed to a hospital but declared dead during treatment, he said. Vig, who worked as a coach at Guru Teg Bahadur High School in GTB Nagar, also had his own salary account with PMC Bank.

"We have had accounts in PMC bank for more than 15 years. Some of our Fixed Deposits were renewed recently, and a month after that this scam erupted," he said.

"We don't have money to renew our health insurance. The insurance firm had called asking for renewal. I asked them if they would accept a cheque of the PMC Bank," he said.

"Seven depositors have died so far. How many more deaths the bank needs?" demanded Varinder.