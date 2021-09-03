Mumbai: 77-year-old stabs wife in frustration in Powai, held

Three days after a 67-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed with a knife over a domestic issue by her husband in Powai, the former succumbed to death. Subsequently, the Powai police arrested a 77-year-old man, who is specially-abled, for murder.

According to the Powai police, the arrested accused, Shankar Trimukhe, 77, resided with his wife Kondabai, 67, in Chandivali. On the day of the incident (on August 29), Shankar allegedly stabbed his wife while their daughter-in-law was fast asleep.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday. Shankar, who lost his legs in an accident a few years ago, crawled towards his wife when she was asleep and stabbed her multiple times on the chest. When the daughter-in-law heard her screams, she immediately rushed for help and took her to Cooper Hospital," said the police.

The family revealed that Shankar was mentally ill and frustrated over his medical condition, which often led to fights between the elderly couple. The police recorded the daughter-in-law's statement, who is the prime witness in the case, and also recovered the knife, the murder weapon, said a senior police official.

On Wednesday, Kondabai succumbed to her injuries. Shankar was nabbed and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:25 PM IST