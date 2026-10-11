Mumbai: 75-Year-Old Priest Leads 40-Year-Old Animal Blessing Tradition, Possibly For The Last Time | Representative Image

Mumbai: It was an emotional moment for Father Joseph D’Souza, parish priest of Our Lady of Health Church in Cavel, Kalbadevi, as he presided over the annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony on Sunday morning. Dogs, cats, a rabbit and even a constantly meowing black kitten formed part of the congregation.

Now 75, D’Souza began the tradition in Mumbai around 40 years ago, when he was serving at the neighbouring Our Lady of Dolours Church in Sonapur, Marine Lines. Sunday’s ceremony could be his last as a parish priest, lending the occasion a special poignancy.

He began the service by expressing gratitude for the animals that had enriched human lives since the beginning of creation. Referring to the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, he said, “Right from the time of creation to the deluge, when Noah was asked to take the people for safety, you not only asked Noah to take care of his people, but also asked him to take care of the animal kingdom so that they could increase and multiply upon the earth.”

He went on to thank God for the goodness and kindness people had received from their pets.

D’Souza also regretted that, unlike in earlier years, the ceremony no longer featured turtles, squirrels and exotic birds, as rules restrict keeping such animals at home.

Among those receiving blessings was Goa, the dog of the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Beside Goa sat Panther, a two-week-old kitten rescued from the street by Saviour Fernandes, a resident of Umarkhadi.

“I was worried that it would die on the streets,” Fernandes said. He was accompanied by his wife, Therese. The couple regularly rescue and feed stray animals.

Prince, a seven-year-old, partially blind Lhasa Apso who recently underwent surgery, was brought to seek blessings. Social worker Danica Varela attended with Sparkle, her Yorkshire Terrier.

The service also attracted three curious stray Indian dogs, drawn by the barking and meowing inside the church. They, too, were welcomed by the congregation.

Meanwhile, Bunny, a six-month-old bicoloured rabbit, sat in the arms of Sheetal George, a Fort resident whose home is a mini Noah’s Ark, housing birds, fish, dogs and cats.

St Peter’s Church in Bandra also held a pet-blessing event in the school grounds on Sunday.

The Blessing of the Animals is celebrated annually around October 4, the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. The saint regarded all living creatures as his “brothers” and “sisters”.

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