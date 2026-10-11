Mumbai's Devi Idol From Lower Parel Carries Lalbaugcha Raja's Iconic Throne; Viral First Look Wins Hearts |

As Mumbai welcomes Shardiya Navratri on October 11, pandals across the city are celebrating the arrival of Goddess Durga with grand decorations and unique concepts. However, one arrival ceremony in Lower Parel has captured the attention of devotees for a particularly emotional reason.

The pandal, known as Lower Parel Chi Aai, has welcomed its Goddess Durga idol with the iconic throne associated with Lalbaugcha Raja 2026, creating a special connection between two of Mumbai's most cherished festive traditions.

The aagman sohla, held on October 10, saw the Goddess arrive with the familiar throne placed behind her idol. Videos and visuals from the ceremony are now circulating on social media, with the distinctive setup winning hearts. For many Mumbaikars, Lalbaugcha Raja is more than a Ganesh idol; it is an emotion deeply woven into the city's Ganeshotsav celebrations. Bringing the iconic throne into the Navratri festivities offers devotees a way to carry that connection forward even after Bappa's departure.

While several pandals have been drawing attention this festive season with towering figures, balancing idols and elaborate concepts, Lower Parel Chi Aai has opted for a more traditional and graceful presentation. The Goddess is seated on a throne, radiating a calm yet powerful presence.

The idol itself is another highlight. Goddess Durga is depicted holding a trishul in one hand, a Sudarshan Chakra in another and a lotus flower in the third, giving the design a distinctive devotional appeal. The simple throne-seated posture sets the idol apart from some of the more elaborate and contemporary designs seen at other pandals.

The concept has struck an emotional chord with devotees, bringing together the spirit of Ganeshotsav and Navratri in a single visual. As Mumbai enters nine days of devotion, music and celebration, Lower Parel Chi Aai's unique arrival has become one of the memorable sights of the festive season.

For devotees who bid farewell to Lalbaugcha Raja just weeks ago, seeing the familiar throne return in a new setting makes the moment all the more special. Bappa may have departed for the year, but the emotion associated with him continues through Mumbai's festive spirit.