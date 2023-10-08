 Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Passenger Aboard BEST Wet Lease Bus Dies
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Representative Image

In a sombre turn of events, a 70-year-old passenger identified as Chandrakant Muralidhar Hiraskar tragically passed away while aboard a Wet lease bus operated by BEST. The bus was en route to Borivali Station (West) when the incident occurred on the evening of October 8th, at approximately 5:45 pm.

Witnesses reported that Hiraskar had fainted inside the bus, prompting immediate action from the conductor and the deceased's wife, Naina, who was also traveling with him on the same bus. Following the incident, Hiraskar was rushed to Patel Nursing Home, a nearby hospital. Sadly, Chandrakant Muralidhar Hiraskar was declared dead at 6:00 pm by Dr. Shirish Patel before admission.

Read Also
Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest BEST Bus Driver In Fatal Accident Case
