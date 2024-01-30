 Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza

Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza

The weekend music event drew thousands of attendees, with Saturday and Sunday featuring vibrant music programs.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza | X

The Tardeo police have arrested seven people associated with various gangs who had purchased tickets, each costing Rs5,000, with the explicit intention of stealing mobile phones during the two-day musical extravaganza, Lollapalooza, held at Mahalaxmi Race Course. It was revealed that the accused had specifically travelled to the event with the motive of targeting and looting participants.

According to Tardeo police sources, the weekend music event drew thousands of attendees, with Saturday and Sunday featuring vibrant music programs. Amidst the enjoyment of music enthusiasts, police successfully arrested the seven thieves.

Details of the case

The police revealed that several attendees had entered Lollapalooza with the motive of stealing, and the arrests were facilitated through the examination of CCTV footage. So far, seven seven have reported mobile phone thefts, predominantly involving iPhones. Additionally, a camera was reported stolen during the event.

The accused hail from various locations, including Delhi, Malwani, and Mumbra. Notably, they had purchased event tickets, indicating premeditated criminal intent. Among those arrested are Tanveer Dambra from Malwani, and those from Delhi – Vikas Jha, Salim Sayyad, and Imran Liyakat Ali, as well as Munir Kapadia, Suffiya Qureshi, and Umar Shaikh from Mumbra.

Read Also
Goa: 24-Year-Old Boy From Shantinagar Held For Theft Of ₹70,000 Worth Goods From Warehouse
article-image

Lollapalooza India, a globally renowned music festival, made its mark in Mumbai this time, featuring renowned bands and singers from around the world. The two-day concert held at Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28 witnessed a diverse lineup, attracting music enthusiasts from far and wide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza

Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Targeted Mobile Phone Thefts During 'Lollapalooza' Music Extravaganza

Mumbai: Coast Guard Intensifies Surveillance Against Piracy & Terrorism On Western Coast

Mumbai: Coast Guard Intensifies Surveillance Against Piracy & Terrorism On Western Coast

Mumbai: Real Estate's Vision For Growth In 2024

Mumbai: Real Estate's Vision For Growth In 2024

Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On Asangaon-Kasara Line

Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On Asangaon-Kasara Line

Gujarat: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Be India's First With Earthquake Detection System

Gujarat: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train To Be India's First With Earthquake Detection System