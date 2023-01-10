Mumbai: 62-yr-old with more than 15 serious cases in his name jumps parole; held 6 months later | File Photo

A 62-year-old murder convict was finally arrested six months after he jumped parole. Gabriel Hans Meban, an Andheri resident, was awarded a life term in 1995. With more than 15 serious cases in his name, he was lodged at the Aurangabad Central jail. Meban was granted a 45-day parole, like several others, in May 2020 to reduce jail crowding during Covid.

He was asked to appear at the Aurangabad jail at regular intervals, however, he refrained from doing so on medical grounds. Till May 2022, he was in contact with the jail authorities and adhered to the official formalities.

From June onwards, he went incommunicado and couldn't be traced. A complaint was lodged against Meban on December 2, 2022 with the MIDC police. Subsequently, the Crime Branch Unit 10 launched a manhunt.

Based on a tip-off, he was finally arrested from his hideout in Saki Naka, said the cop.