Mumbai: 62 percent civic school kids await uniforms

Mumbai: Over 62 per cent of students studying in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools are yet to receive their uniforms till date. Students are supposed to be given 27 items for free at the start of every academic year but it has been three months and they are still waiting.

These items include school uniforms, shoes, sandals, bags, water bottles, tiffin, stationery, books, raincoats, umbrellas, rain shoes and other basic necessities.

Parents and teachers revealed students are using their old uniforms and notebooks, as they have not received new ones. Jayant Shirodkar, a parent said, “Students are using blank pages from their old note books.” Teacher Kalawanti Vasantrao said, “Students are wearing last year's uniforms. Some are yet to receive raincoats and umbrellas.”

Around 62 per cent students have not received school uniforms, 33 per cent have not received school bags, 28 per cent are without sandals, 25 per cent without shoes and five per cent have gone through most of this monsoon without rainwear. Every year, the BMC provides 27 items for free to all students studying in civic schools.

This year, students have not received these items due to a delay in the tendering process. Anjali Naik, chairperson of the BMC education committee said,

“The process of providing these items has been delayed, as the poll code of conduct was in force. This affected the tendering process and contactors refused to work without an official work order.”

These items are supposed to be given on the first day of school. Naik claimed, “All the items will be provided to students within the next 15 days.

Also, I will write to the state authorities that the election code of conduct should not affect this process in the future. It is our duty and responsibility to provide these items and students should not face any inconvenience due to political procedure.”