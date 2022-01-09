e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Mumbai: 62 attendees of railway workshop in Mahalaxmi test COVID-19 positive

ANI
Out of 500 workers of railway workshop in the Mahalaxmi area, a total of 62 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days. Sample testing of other workers is underway: Western Railway PRO was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
