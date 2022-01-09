Mumbai: 62 attendees of railway workshop in Mahalaxmi test COVID-19 positive

Out of 500 workers of railway workshop in the Mahalaxmi area, a total of 62 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days. Sample testing of other workers is underway: Western Railway PRO was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra: Out of 500 workers of railway workshop in the Mahalaxmi area, a total of 62 people tested positive for #COVID19 in the last four days. Sample testing of other workers is underway: Western Railway PRO — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:25 PM IST