 Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Mulund Resident Dies After Losing Control Of Scooter On Eastern Express Highway Near Vikhroli
Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Mumbai: A 61-year-old man from Mulund died after losing control of his Activa scooter on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Manoj Sonaghela, a resident of Veena Nagar, Mulund West. According to the Vikhroli police, they were alerted to the accident on Friday afternoon by the Eastern Regional Division control room, reporting an incident near the Airoli Bridge. The injured were rushed to Godrej Memorial Hospital in Vikhroli.

Victim Succumbs To His Injuries

Despite efforts to treat him, Sonaghela succumbed to his injuries due to excessive blood loss and was declared dead at 12:18 am. The police notified the family of the deceased, while another team conducted an inquest panchnama at the accident site. Vikhroli police constable Mahesh Patil, who was present at the scene for the panchnama, stated that there were two eyewitnesses, identified as Ajaylal Shyamlal Malik and Nilesh Laxman Patil, who were conducting radar speed tests on the Airoli Bridge in the Mumbai-bound direction.

According to Patil and Malik, they were present at the scene around 11:10 pm. They reported that Sonaghela was exiting the Airoli Bridge and entering the connected service road when he lost control of his scooter and began to skid. Sonaghela was reportedly thrown off his two-wheeler, landing face-first on the road. His nose and mouth began to bleed, after which Malik and Patil rushed him to the hospital by car.

Vikhroli Police Registers FIR

As Sonaghela was speeding, which led to the accident, the Vikhroli police registered an FIR on charges of causing death due to negligence and rash driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. However, since the accused is deceased, the case has been closed, police said. Sonaghela’s body was handed over to his family after the postmortem.

