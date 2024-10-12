 Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug

Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug

According to the eyewitnesses, the deceased, Vimal Gawde was crossing the road, but lost her balance because the cement block beneath her was loose. As she fell on the ground, the truck struck her, leading to serious injuries to her leg and thigh.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 76-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speedy cement mixer truck, while she was crossing the road. The fatal mishap took place on October 8 when the victim, Vimal Gawde, had stepped out to buy vegetables as per her routine. The driver, Pravesh Yadav, 32, has been arrested.

According to the eyewitnesses, Gawde was crossing the road, but lost her balance because the cement block beneath her was loose. As she fell on the ground, the truck struck her, leading to serious injuries to her leg and thigh.

In the complaint filed at the Kalachowki police station, Gawde's nephew, Ameya Karane, 38, from Powai said that the deceased was unmarried and lived with her sister in the Ameya building located in front of Ganesh Talkies in Lalbaug. Karane further said that on the day of the incident, he got a call around 6.30pm from his sister, who informed him about the mishap.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragic Accident: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies, 9 Injured As Drunk Passenger Seizes BEST Bus...
article-image

The other relatives took the senior citizen to KEM hospital, said Karane, adding that he later came to know that the accident occurred when Gawde was crossing the road at Sane Guruji Marg. The truck, which was speedily coming from the Chinchpokli bridge, hit her from the front, said Karane.

FPJ Shorts
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Announced As Heir Of Jamnagar Royal Family
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Announced As Heir Of Jamnagar Royal Family
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits
'Late Night Drunk Thoughts': Rishabh Pant's Midnight Tweet About IPL Leaves Section Of Fans In Splits

He alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence on the Yadav's part, who drove the vehicle recklessly without paying attention to the road conditions. Karane said that he later visited and found that the ground at the crossing point was shaky as it was not securely fixed. Demanding to check CCTV footage from the area, he claimed that he even lost balance during his inspection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies

Mumbai: ED Accuses Mandhana Family Of Laundering ₹300 Cr Through Shell Companies

Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In...

Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In...

With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University

With Maharashtra Govt's Approval, Nayanta Set To Become Private University

Thane Murder: Kongaon Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Slitting Throat Of 45-Yr-Old Auto Rickshaw...

Thane Murder: Kongaon Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Man For Slitting Throat Of 45-Yr-Old Auto Rickshaw...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Hold Dussehra Rally At Azad Maidan Today; Traffic...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena To Hold Dussehra Rally At Azad Maidan Today; Traffic...