Mumbai: Out To Buy Veggies, 76-Yr-Old Woman Mowed Down To Death By Speeding Cement Mixer Truck In Lalbaug

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 76-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speedy cement mixer truck, while she was crossing the road. The fatal mishap took place on October 8 when the victim, Vimal Gawde, had stepped out to buy vegetables as per her routine. The driver, Pravesh Yadav, 32, has been arrested.

According to the eyewitnesses, Gawde was crossing the road, but lost her balance because the cement block beneath her was loose. As she fell on the ground, the truck struck her, leading to serious injuries to her leg and thigh.

In the complaint filed at the Kalachowki police station, Gawde's nephew, Ameya Karane, 38, from Powai said that the deceased was unmarried and lived with her sister in the Ameya building located in front of Ganesh Talkies in Lalbaug. Karane further said that on the day of the incident, he got a call around 6.30pm from his sister, who informed him about the mishap.

The other relatives took the senior citizen to KEM hospital, said Karane, adding that he later came to know that the accident occurred when Gawde was crossing the road at Sane Guruji Marg. The truck, which was speedily coming from the Chinchpokli bridge, hit her from the front, said Karane.

He alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence on the Yadav's part, who drove the vehicle recklessly without paying attention to the road conditions. Karane said that he later visited and found that the ground at the crossing point was shaky as it was not securely fixed. Demanding to check CCTV footage from the area, he claimed that he even lost balance during his inspection.