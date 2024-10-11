 Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation
Mumbai: Man Brutally Stabbed To Death in Nagpada Over Mobile Phone Theft Allegation

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:03 AM IST
Representational image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Mumbai's Nagpada area, a young man was brutally murdered with a cloth-cutting scissor following a dispute over a mobile phone theft doubt. Nagpada Police have arrested the accused, identified as Asjad Arshad Siddiqui (29), and are investigating the matter further.

According to the Nagpada Police, both the deceased, Ashraf Ahmed Ansari (31), and the accused Asjad Arshad Siddiqui (29), hail from Kamathipura. The deceased ran a shop selling goats.

The murder took place on the morning of October 8, around 9 AM. Police said that Siddiqui accused the victim of stealing his mobile phone from the shop. This accusation led to an argument between Siddiqui and a worker at Ashraf's shop. The argument got worse, with Siddiqui yelling at and physically attacking the worker. The worker then told Ashraf about what happened, which made Ashraf come back to the shop, where he confronted Siddiqui.

During the altercation, Siddiqui grabbed a pair of scissors from a nearby clothing shop and stabbed Ashraf in the abdomen. Ashraf was critically injured. Nagpada Police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed Ashraf to Sir J J Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint from Ashraf's brother, Mushtaq Ahmed Ansari (37), the Nagpada Police have registered a case against Siddiqui under sections 352, 351(3), and 109 of the BNS and are continuing their investigation.

