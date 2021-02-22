Mumbai: 6 years after 23-year-old’s death in road mishap, mother to get Rs 24 lakh compensation

The deceased’s mother claimed a compensation of Rs. 30 lakhs with 12 percent yearly interest. The company which had insured the truck - Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd. had denied her claim and stated to the tribunal that the mishap took place due to sole negligence of the deceased. It also contended that he did not possess a valid driving licence at the time. The truck owner did not appear before the tribunal.

The mother deposed before the tribunal and produced documentary evidence in the form of police papers. Tribunal member KR Joglekar said in his judgment that these clearly show that only due to rash and negligent driving of the offending truck by its driver the accident occurred resulting in the death of the deceased. The tribunal said further that no contrary evidence is brought on record by the insurance company to discredit the version. Therefore, it said, that it is proved that the deceased died due to negligence of the driver of the truck and there is no negligence at all of the deceased.