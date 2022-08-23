Mumbai: 592 fresh COVID-19 cases, no related deaths reported on Monday

Mumbai: 592 fresh Covid cases, no related deaths reported on Monday | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

MUMBAI: The city reported 592 fresh Covid cases on Monday, with no deaths and 584 recoveries being recorded. This takes Mumbai's Covid tally to, 11,38,941, with 19,673 deaths and 11,13,499 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw 1,183 fresh cases, with 1 death being reported and 1,098 recoveries. The state Covid tally now stands at 80,85,566, with 1,48,196 deaths and 79,25,645 cases of recovery on record.