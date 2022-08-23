Mumbai: 592 fresh COVID-19 cases, no related deaths reported on Monday

MUMBAI: The city reported 592 fresh Covid cases on Monday, with no deaths and 584 recoveries being recorded. This takes Mumbai's Covid tally to, 11,38,941, with 19,673 deaths and 11,13,499 recoveries.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw 1,183 fresh cases, with 1 death being reported and 1,098 recoveries. The state Covid tally now stands at 80,85,566, with 1,48,196 deaths and 79,25,645 cases of recovery on record.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)