Mumbai: 557 BDD Chawl Families To Get Keys To New 500 Sq Ft Homes On November 6; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Distribute Flats

The New 2BHK Rehabilitation Flats Feature Modern Amenities And Ownership Rights For Eligible BDD Chawl Families | File Photo

Mumbai, November 2, 2026: In a major milestone for Asia's largest urban renewal initiative, 557 families from the N.M. Joshi Marg-Lower Parel BDD Chawl will get the keys to their new homes on November 6.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will distribute the flats at a ceremony to be held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, at 12 noon.

The flats are part of the first phase of the N.M. Joshi Marg redevelopment being executed by MHADA's Mumbai Board. Under Phase 1, seven wings are being constructed. The 557 flats that are ready are spread across three wings.

This project will transform the lives of residents who have lived for two to three generations in 160 sq. ft. rooms in 32 old chawls spread over 13.49 acres. The new homes are 500 sq. ft. carpet-area, 2BHK flats with ownership rights, given free of cost.

Modern Amenities In New Homes

According to MHADA, the rehabilitation flats come with modern amenities, including vitrified tiles, aluminium windows, granite kitchen platforms, branded plumbing fittings and a fire-fighting system. The 22-storey earthquake-resistant buildings have two passenger lifts, one fire lift, CCTV on every floor, three-level basement parking, a stilt area and a podium.

In total, the N.M. Joshi project will have 14 rehabilitation wings across two phases, housing 2,560 tenements. While 557 flats will be handed over now, construction of another 684 flats in four wings is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by February 2026. MHADA said 65% of the total plot area has been reserved for rehabilitation.

Second Phase Beneficiaries Finalised

For the second phase, the eligibility of 1,200 tenement holders in 15 chawls has been finalised. Since August 2026, they have been receiving an advance transit rent of Rs 30,000 per month for 11 months.

The redeveloped colony is planned as a self-sufficient township with a welfare centre, hospital, sewage treatment plant, solar power system and rainwater harvesting. MHADA will maintain the common amenities for 12 years.

Arrangements For Beneficiaries

To ensure all beneficiaries can witness the event, MHADA will live-stream the ceremony on its official YouTube and Facebook channels, @mhadaofficial. A special mandap with LED screens and seating for 500 people is being set up at the project site in Lower Parel for elderly beneficiaries.

Entry passes are available at the site office, and transport has been arranged from the transit camp to the venue, with one person allowed per eligible family.

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The BDD Chawl redevelopment spans 86 acres across Worli, Lower Parel and Naigaon, with 195 chawls and 15,593 tenements. At Worli, 9,689 tenements are being rehabilitated in 34 buildings, of which 1,975 flats have already been inaugurated. At Naigaon, 1,401 flats out of 3,344 tenements have been handed over so far.

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