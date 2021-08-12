Mumbai: 55-year-old man tries to board moving bus, dies

A 55-year-old man died after he lost balance and fell while boarding a BEST bus in Goregaon (E) on Wednesday.

The bus driver was arrested for rash and negligent driving. However, he was later released on bail as the police saw the CCTV footage and realised that it was the victim’s fault.

The deceased has been identified as Vasant Ghole.

According to the police, Ghole, a resident of Yeshwant Nagar, was on his way to meet a relative. When he reached the depot, he saw that the bus was leaving and ran to catch it.

However, in doing so, he lost balance while trying to get onboard and fell. He came under the left rear wheel of the bus.

After realizing what happened, the driver immediate stopped the bus and asked the passengers to alight.

Ghole was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Vanrai police arrested and booked the bus driver under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ghole is survived by his wife, three sons and daughter. He was currently unemployed.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:42 PM IST