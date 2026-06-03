Mumbai: 500 Structures Removed From Garib Nagar, Railways Secure Land For Ambitious Bandra Terminus Expansion | File Pic

Mumbai: Nearly two weeks after a major anti-encroachment drive in Bandra East's Garib Nagar, railway authorities have completed the removal of nearly 100 per cent of the demolition debris and have expedited fencing work to secure the reclaimed railway land from fresh encroachments.

Officials said around 50 per cent of the planned 250-metre boundary fencing has been completed. The fencing will secure approximately 5,200 square metres of reclaimed railway land, with around 100 structures expected to fall within the protected railway boundary once the work is completed.

To facilitate access, the railway administration has planned three gates along the fenced stretch — one dedicated for pedestrian movement and two for vehicular entry and exit linked to railway operations and maintenance activities.

The land was reclaimed during a three-day demolition drive carried out between May 19 and May 21, during which more than 500 illegal structures were removed. Railway officials said around 100 eligible occupants are expected to be rehabilitated under the approved rehabilitation process, which is likely to be completed within the next four months.

The reclaimed parcel is considered critical for the future expansion of Bandra Terminus (BDTS), one of Mumbai's busiest long-distance railway hubs. Railway authorities are prioritising fencing and land protection measures before moving ahead with detailed planning and infrastructure development.

According to railway sources, the Dadar-side portion of the land has been earmarked for a proposed diesel locomotive maintenance shed. Plans are also being explored for a dedicated railway track connecting the facility with Bandra Terminus to improve locomotive movement and operational efficiency.

The biggest proposal under consideration is the expansion of Bandra Terminus through the addition of three new platforms and six stabling lines. Railway planners estimate that the project could boost the station's operational capacity by nearly 50 per cent, enabling more mail and express trains to originate and terminate from BDTS. Improved passenger amenities, enhanced station access and better integration with the suburban rail network are also part of the long-term redevelopment vision.



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