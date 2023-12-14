Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Sustains 90% Burns After 3 Cars Catch Fire In Andheri East; Prompt Action By Bystanders Saves Victim | Vijay Gohil

A forty-five-year-old man sustained 90 percent burn injuries after three cars were burned on Mahakali Keluj road in Andheri East on Tuesday night. Faruq Siddhiki (45) is the name of the injured individual who was admitted to Trauma Care Hospital and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment.

Details of incident

According to information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident happened at 2.25 am opposite Trans Residency, Mahakali Kelusj, road Andheri East. Two cars were burnt to ashes, including a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and a Tata Indica, whose number was also burnt in the fire. The fire was extinguished at 2:44 am in the night. MH-03-CP-4780 and MH-02-EH-3936 are the numbers of the two Wagon Rs.

According to the Fire Brigade officer of Marol Division, "Three cars were parked opposite Trans Residency. The injured person was inside the car and sat in the driver's seat. He was trying to get out of the car and screaming. Passersby and nearby residents doused the fire and pulled the injured out of the car. When the fire brigade reached, the injured person was lying on the footpath. Later, he was sent to the hospital immediately by the fire officers."

Reason behind fire, under investigation

"The reason behind the fire in the car is still under investigation. Police are also conducting investigations simultaneously," the officer added.

In the month of November, 18 vehicles, including 16 four-wheelers and 02 two-wheelers, were burnt to ashes after a fire broke out in a Kohinoor Parking, which is a BMC-run parking facility at Dadar West. BJP MLC Prasad Lad had also raised the issue in the state legislative council and sought a report from the state government about BMC-run public parking's security.