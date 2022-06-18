Mumbai: 45% work on elevated station in Kurla, complete

45 percent work on elevated station in Kurla, complete | FPJ photo

Work on the new elevated station at Kurla is in full swing and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Around 45 percent of work on the site has already been completed.

The elevated station will have three platforms, one of them with train reversal facility at Panvel end, which will allow Central Railway to run shuttle services between Kurla and Panvel in both directions.

"The elevated station at Kurla will have three lines - one for CSMT-bound trains, another for Navi Mumbai-bound trains and a central double discharge platform with a dead-end for trains terminating at Kurla," said a CR officials adding this project will also help to improve the puntuality of local services on Harbour line.

After its completion, the existing harbour line train operation at Kurla station will be shifted to the elevated station.

With this, two existing lines will be freed for the proposed 5th and 6th lines here. The project will help segregate the Trombay goods line that bypasses the harbour corridor.

"After completion of this project, harbour trains will run on upper deck and will not be affected from the goods train movements of Trombay line," said Subhash Gupta a railway activist and local residents.

The proposed elevated track will rise just after the Chunabhatti station, and land just before the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road over the harbour line near Tilak Nagar station. The existing groundlevel stretch is prone to water-logging. Once the station is completed, the harbour line services on this stretch will not face disruption during monsoon.

The elevated station will have three platforms, one of them with train reversal facility at Panvel end, which will allow Central Railway to run shuttle services between Kurla and Panvel in both directions. | FPJ photo

Read Also Mumbai's 1st driving simulator installed at Tardeo RTO