Mumbai's 1st driving simulator installed at Tardeo RTO

The road safety drive in the city has been propelled by the first driving simulator that Tardeo RTO introduced on Friday. | File

The road safety drive in the city has been propelled by the first driving simulator that Tardeo RTO introduced on Friday. With this, the present 200-metre test ride will soon become outdated and the applicants will be tested through the simulator on busy, potholed roads with traffic signals. This will also make the procedure of getting a driving license tougher.

State Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne, who launched the simulator, said, “We have given a bike-simulator and two four-wheeler simulators, too. It is a great initiative, in collaboration with United Way Mumbai. This training will surely help to inform the common people regarding rules and regulations and the importance of following them.”

The simulator is like a console wherein different riding conditions are made available to applicants. For instance, bumpy and potholed roads, traffic signals, pedestrians and jaywalkers, traffic jams, and different weather conditions. There is a model of a two wheeler on which the applicant has to sit while giving the test. This model will be replicated at all the other RTOs in the city.

Tardeo RTO officer Bharat Kalaskar Tardeo said, “The road crashdata analysis from 2021 stated that 350 people lost their lives in road crashes in Mumbai, out of which166 were two-wheelers, others were four-wheelers and other road users.”

United Way Mumbai said they will impart professional training to at least 5,600 people five days a week as a part of the initiative. The programme will ensure that twowheeler driving license candidates are well trained and have cleared the simulator test prior to securing their license.