Mumbai: 43-year-old man forges mother-in-law's signature, withdraws Rs 1.5 crore of housing society

The police are on the lookout for a 43-year-old man for allegedly forging and withdrawing Rs 1.5 crore from the society’s bank account.

According to the Indian Express, the man has allegedly forged the signature of a housing society president and withdrew 1.5 crore from the society’s bank account between 2014 and 2019. The suspect, the son-in-law of the president of the cooperative housing society in Andheri (East), withdrew the money by forging her signatures. An officer told the leading daily, “The society has been collecting money from the residents under different charges, including maintenance, water and repair work. After 30 years, it had more than 1.5 crore in its bank account with a nearby cooperative bank.”

The incident came to light in March 2019, when the president learnt that her son-in-law has fled with the cash, she informed the society members of the incident and resigned from her post. Following which a complaint was filed with the police. In October, a case on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery was lodged under the IPC.