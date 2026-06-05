Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Chief Officer Dies After Collapsing Inside Oil Tank During Cleaning Operation At Sea | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 43-year-old chief officer aboard an oil vessel died after collapsing inside an oil tank during a cleaning operation at sea, police said.

The deceased, Harsha Gopalan Rajan, a resident of Chennai, was working as the Chief Officer on the oil vessel Jag Aba. According to the Yellow Gate Police, the incident occurred on June 1 around 9.30am while the vessel was operating at sea.

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Rajan had entered an oil tank in the vessel’s slop port area to supervise cleaning work when he reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed. Crew members immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled him out of the tank.

He was given first aid at the vessel’s onboard medical facility, but did not respond. The crew consulted company doctors through satellite communication, who informed them that Rajan showed no response and had no vital signs.

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As the vessel was nearing Mumbai Port, the crew alerted the Yellow Gate Police. The vessel reached Bhaucha Dhakka on June 3, following which Rajan was taken to Sir J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) under Section 194 of the BNSS. No injuries or suspicious circumstances were found, and family members stated they had no suspicion regarding the death. Further investigation is underway.