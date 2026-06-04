Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil Orders Crackdown On Potable Water Misuse Amid Quality And Supply Concerns

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil | X - @SujataP88512

Navi Mumbai, June 4: Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil has directed the civic administration to take strict action against residents and establishments found wasting potable water, following a surge in complaints about drinking water being used for washing vehicles, gardening and construction activities.

Addressing reporters during an inspection of water quality testing operations near Arenja Corner in Turbhe, Patil said ensuring an adequate supply of clean drinking water was the responsibility of both the administration and elected representatives, but citizens also had a duty to prevent wastage.

NMMC Mayor Mrs. Sujata Patil, along with municipal officials and corporators, conducted an on-site inspection of the NMMC Sewage Treatment Plant and water purification facilities in Vashi. A special review meeting was organized to assess the ongoing Water Quality Testing Campaign… pic.twitter.com/T9l1vAqMAD — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) June 4, 2026

Action against water wastage

“We are committed to providing clean and sufficient drinking water to every resident. However, water is a precious resource and its misuse cannot be tolerated. Action will be taken against anyone found using drinking water illegally for washing vehicles, gardens or construction purposes,” the Mayor said.

The inspection was attended by Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, local corporators and civic officials.

During the meeting, corporator Shashikant Raut alleged that large quantities of water were being wasted in Vashi Sectors 28 and 29, where residents were using hoses to wash vehicles. He urged the civic administration to deploy enforcement teams during the early morning hours to identify and penalise violators.

Concerns over water quality

Corporator Sampat Shewale sought clarification on whether the yellowish water being reported in some areas was safe for consumption, while corporator Prakash More raised concerns over ageing water pipelines passing through drains and alleged that leakages could be allowing sewage water to contaminate the supply.

He also claimed that cases of diarrhoea and vomiting had increased in his ward. Other corporators highlighted instances of water misuse and infrastructure-related concerns.

Responding to health-related complaints, Patil said nausea and vomiting could be caused by heatstroke as well as contaminated water and urged residents to follow government advisories during the ongoing heatwave.

Pipelines to be replaced where needed

“If the discoloured water being reported in some areas was unsafe across the city, hospitals would have been overflowing with patients. The municipal corporation is responding promptly to complaints wherever muddy or discoloured water is reported,” she said.

Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde acknowledged that water had remained muddy for two days following a recent shutdown but said chlorine levels were being maintained as per prescribed standards. Water quality tests had confirmed that the supply was safe, he said.

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Shinde added that old and leaking pipelines would be replaced where necessary and that the introduction of online pumping systems would help resolve low-pressure water supply issues. He reiterated that action would be taken against those found wasting water through unauthorised use.

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