Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil Launches Toll-Free Helpline 1800222309 Amid Muddy Water Complaints | X @ANI

Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil has announced a dedicated toll-free helpline, 1800222309, for residents to report water-related complaints, while assuring that civic teams will conduct on-site inspections and testing to address concerns over water quality.

Mayor’s On-Ground Visit

The move comes after several residents reported receiving muddy water following a two-day shutdown of the Morbe Dam main pipeline and other water distribution lines. To assess the situation firsthand, Patil on Saturday visited the Morbe Dam project, drank water directly from the source, and inspected the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, Agraoli water reservoir, pumping station and SCADA monitoring system along with municipal officials and media representatives.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), water drawn from the Morbe Dam undergoes extensive treatment and quality checks at every stage, from the source to the city's storage reservoirs. Officials said water samples are tested daily to ensure the supply remains safe for consumption.

Post-Shutdown Testing & Helpline Decision

Following complaints received after the shutdown, the civic body collected and tested more than 650 water samples from various parts of the city. The tests confirmed that the water was clean and fit for drinking. However, as complaints continued to surface, the corporation decided to establish a dedicated helpline for immediate grievance redressal.

“The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring that every citizen receives clean and safe drinking water. Although tests conducted on more than 650 water samples have confirmed that the water is potable, we are taking every complaint seriously. Citizens should use the toll-free helpline 1800222309 to report any water-quality concerns. Municipal teams will visit the location, collect samples, conduct testing, and provide residents with the findings. I will also personally review the inspection process at various locations to ensure complete transparency and public confidence in the city's water supply system,” said Mayor Patil.

Mayor’s Monday Inspection Plan

The mayor has directed municipal staff to visit every location from where a complaint is received, collect water samples, verify their quality and share the results with residents. She will also personally inspect water sample testing at different locations across the city on Monday, accompanied by Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde and other officials.

Explaining the temporary discolouration, NMMC officials said the two-day shutdown left pipelines empty, causing fine silt and soil particles settled inside the pipes to get disturbed when water supply resumed. In addition, storage tanks in residential buildings were emptied during the shutdown period, and sediment accumulated at the bottom of these tanks may have mixed with the incoming water when refilled.

The civic body maintained that normal water supply has since been restored and that clean water is now being supplied across the city. Residents who continue to receive muddy or discoloured water have been urged to register complaints on the toll-free number so that water supply department personnel can conduct immediate inspections and testing.

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