Mother-Daughter Killed In Mumbai-Goa Highway Crash; Tempo Driver Booked For Negligent Parking | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Following a fatal crash on Saturday afternoon, Poladpur police late in the night booked a tempo driver for allegedly parking his vehicle negligently on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, leading to an accident that claimed the lives of a mother-daughter duo and left a father-son duo seriously injured.

Accident Location & Vehicle Impact

The FIR was registered against Ratansingh Modsingh Rathod (37), a resident of Rajasthan, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after police found that the tempo involved in the accident had allegedly been parked on the roadside without adequate warning signs or safety measures.

According to police, the accident occurred near Hotel Balaji at Loharmal in Poladpur on Saturday afternoon when a Hyundai Creta rammed into a stationary tempo parked along the highway.

Police Statement on Safety Lapses

Police said Anil Raosaheb Markad (40), who was driving the family's Hyundai Creta, lost two family members in the collision after the vehicle crashed into the stationary tempo. While Markad and his six-year-old son, Chinmay, sustained serious injuries, his wife, Suprana Markad (38), and daughter, Anushree Markad (19), were killed in the accident. Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the impact.

“The family was travelling when their car crashed into a stationary tempo parked along the roadside near Hotel Balaji in Poladpur. Two occupants died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle had allegedly been parked without adequate warning indicators or safety precautions. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the driver and further investigation is underway,” said Anand Rawade, Assistant Police Inspector of Poladpur Police Station.

Following the accident, police personnel along with members of the Narveer Rescue Team and Kalbhairavnath Rescue Team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The victims were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be extricated with the help of a JCB machine before being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation into the case is being carried out by API Rawade and the Poladpur police.

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